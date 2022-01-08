Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 475 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at $639,249,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in SEA by 201.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after acquiring an additional 796,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SEA by 94.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $394,260,000 after purchasing an additional 599,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.19 and a 200 day moving average of $297.54. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $177.97 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

