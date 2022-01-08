Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1,929.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 37.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth $250,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 51.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

