Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $206.79 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

