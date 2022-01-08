Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Atkore by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atkore by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Atkore by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Atkore by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

