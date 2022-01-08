Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $56.58 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

