Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

