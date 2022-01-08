Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Celsius by 14.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Celsius by 187.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 3,036.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 130,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 126,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $54.60 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 496.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

