Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) were up 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 229,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 198,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.75.

In other news, Director Kevin Cameron Drover bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,199,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$401,667.01.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

