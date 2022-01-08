Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.26

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 23413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

