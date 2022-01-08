Automata Network (ATA) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market cap of $93.68 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00081805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.96 or 0.07398394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,885.13 or 0.99770355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

