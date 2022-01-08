Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Trading Down 0.6%

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 20,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 13,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The stock has a market cap of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

About Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

