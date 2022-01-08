Avestar Capital LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.09.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

