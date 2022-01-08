Avestar Capital LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,520,000 after purchasing an additional 156,724 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 601,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,888,000 after purchasing an additional 61,688 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 249,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

