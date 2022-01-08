Avestar Capital LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after buying an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $236,173,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after buying an additional 241,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS opened at $95.72 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.