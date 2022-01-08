Avestar Capital LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29,247.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 152,381 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

