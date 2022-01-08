Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

