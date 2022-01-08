AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 24.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 40.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 268.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

