AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVROBIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in AVROBIO by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.