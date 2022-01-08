Axe (AXE) Market Cap Reaches $97,585.77

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $97,585.77 and $47,984.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.00463124 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

