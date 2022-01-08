Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) dropped 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.31 and last traded at C$8.40. Approximately 103,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 114,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

AYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$905.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.36.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.