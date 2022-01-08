Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.31

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 41824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. Analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Azul by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

