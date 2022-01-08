Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target Raised to GBX 145

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.35) to GBX 145 ($1.95) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BAKK opened at GBX 126 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

