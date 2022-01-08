Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target Raised to GBX 145

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.35) to GBX 145 ($1.95) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
BAKK opened at GBX 126 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £730.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61.
About Bakkavor Group
