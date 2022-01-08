Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €3.40 ($3.86) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.20) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.47) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.32) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.29).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

