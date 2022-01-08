Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.52.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

