Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 5.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $225,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 932,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,741,879. The stock has a market cap of $399.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

