Bank of Hawaii Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Novartis were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.29 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

