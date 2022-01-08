Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

BKRIY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

