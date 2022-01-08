Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $145.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,641,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

