Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €243.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €216.58 ($246.12).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($154.83). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €208.24 and a 200 day moving average of €194.15.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.