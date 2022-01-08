Barclays Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APLT opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.