Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 660,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 11,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,126. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

