Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $2.57 Million Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $179,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $394,000.

Shares of GIG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital4 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

GigCapital4 Company Profile

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

