Basso Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) by 257.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

