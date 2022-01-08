Basso Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) by 1,134.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,956 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.76% of HH&L Acquisition worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHLA opened at $9.77 on Friday. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

