Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.75 Million in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAQC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,952,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 425,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,897,000.

NASDAQ MAQC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

