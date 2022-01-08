Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.95 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

