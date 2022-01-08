Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $3.03 Million Position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,999,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,027,000.

Get DTRT Health Acquisition alerts:

DTRTU stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.