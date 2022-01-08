Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $9,853,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

