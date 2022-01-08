Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of BBWI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

