Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.08

Shares of Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 2.08 and last traded at 2.08, with a volume of 2633 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.09.

BODY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 7.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.04.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 208.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

