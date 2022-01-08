Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBBY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

BBBY stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

