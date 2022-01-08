Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Posts Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bed Bath & Beyond updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.15 EPS.

Shares of BBBY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

