Bender Robert & Associates Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

