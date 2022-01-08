Bender Robert & Associates Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average of $117.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

