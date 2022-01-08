Berenberg Bank Increases Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 660

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.82) to GBX 660 ($8.89) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.43% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 470 ($6.33) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 430.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 354 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.64).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

