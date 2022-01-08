Berenberg Bank Increases Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 660

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.82) to GBX 660 ($8.89) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.43% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 470 ($6.33) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 430.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £446.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 354 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.64).
About Kenmare Resources
