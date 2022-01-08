BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.39. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

