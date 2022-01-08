BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

