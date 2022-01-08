BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

