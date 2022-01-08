BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $17,621,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.97 and a 200 day moving average of $186.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.42 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

